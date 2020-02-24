Jackson County man arrested on drug charges after anonymous tip

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a 19-year-old man after receiving an anonymous tip.

According to police, ISP troopers from the Bloomington District were recently given information of alleged drug dealing happening in Jackson County.

Officers arrived at a residence on Oesting Street in Seymour Sunday morning and spoke to the homeowners.

Police said the officers were invited into the home and spoke to Bryce Lee Alexander Riley, 19 of Seymour.

Police found three individually packaged bags containing a white crystal substance, a digital scale, and a large amount of cash were shown to the officers.

Police said additional evidence was found, and Riley was cooperative throughout the investigation.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and faces preliminary charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine.