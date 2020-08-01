Jacksonville man wanted for attempted murder after Friday night shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a Jacksonville man in connection with a shooting Friday night.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Depot Street in Hymera, Indiana. When the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found Trenton Keller, 33 of Jacksonville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

An investigaiton into the shooting indicates Keller got into an argument with Dustin Turley, 33 of Jacksonville. The argument led to the shooting. Immediately after the shooting, the Indiana State Police said Turley ran away from the residence into the woodline. He is on the run as of the time of this report.

The Indiana State Police said they are searching for Turley with an active warrant for attempted murder. Anyone who comes in contact or sees Turley is asked to call 911 or the Putnamville State Police post at 1-800-225-8576.