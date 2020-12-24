Jeptha Creed distillery mixes up holiday cocktails

Thursday is not only Christmas Eve; it is also National Egg Nog Day.

Jeptha Creed Distillery is sharing some recipes with FOX59 that are perfect for the holidays, both for people who are fans of egg nog and those who are not.

A Movie Classic

Ingredients

1 Part Jeptha Creed Cinnamon Moonshine Whiskey

4 Parts Egg Nog

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a large pitcher. Allow to chill in refrigerator. Serve with cinnamon stick and whipped cream. For a more festive look, rim serving glass with white chocolate and crushed peppermint.

Note: Can also be made with 1 Part Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbo, Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka, rum or brandy.

Holiday Blitzen

Ingredients

2 oz Jeptha Creed Apple Vodka

½ oz Pecan Liqueur

1 oz Simple Syrup

½ oz Hazelnut Liqueur

Club Soda

Directions

Add ice then all ingredients except club soda in a shaker. Shake then strain over an ice-filled glass. Top with club soda and garnish with apple slices.

Shopper’s Spritzer

2 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

2 oz Cranberry Rosemary Simple Syrup*

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Sparkling Rose Brut

*Directions for Cranberry Rosemary Simple Syrup

Combine equal parts sugar and water on low heat. Add equal parts fresh cranberries and rosemary stems. Bring pot to medium heat and let simmer until cranberries soften and pop. Strain, let cool then refrigerate.

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass with ice. Stir gently then top with Rose. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary.