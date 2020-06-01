Jill Behrman’s convicted killer to be released from prison in 2 weeks as he awaits appeal decision

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Sunday, May 31, marked 20 years since Indiana University student Jill Behrman disappeared while riding her bike. Her remains were found three years later.

John Myers, the man who was convicted in 2006 of killing Behrman, is expected to be released from prison soon.

In April, Myers asked to be released, citing health problems. He said the medication he takes weakens his immune system making him more susceptible to the coronavirus.

His request was granted on May 29, and he will be released on house arrest June 15. He will live with his mother while he waits for a decision on an appeal in his murder case.

A U.S. district court judge says he got ineffective counsel from his attorney during the 2006 trial.

A decision on the appeal is expected to come in two to six months.

We reached out to the Morgan County prosecutor for their response.