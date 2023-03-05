BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — John Mellencamp will donate an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, in turn cementing his Hoosier legacy. The school made the announcement Friday at the Mellencamp Symposium.

According to the school, the collection includes items related to his iconic artistry, social activism and philanthropy. School officials say it holds original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia.

“His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students,” says IU President Pamela Whitten. “We are thrilled to honor him and celebrate his many contributions to music, art and IU.”

Indiana University will be using the archives as a focal point for their efforts to inspire students for successful arts and entertainment careers.

President Whitten also announced that the school will commission a sculpture honoring Mellencamp’s artistic legacy for their Bloomington campus.

John Mellencamp will be returning to the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville for two shows on May 5 and 6.