JOHNSON COUNTY- The Bargersville Fire Department says it received its first damage report from Travis Road and Mullinix Road.

Neighbors in the area are trying to wrap their heads around what to do next after a tornado came through in a flash and left severe damage.

Some are left with fallen trees, others had bricks knocked off their home, and others nearly lost their whole roof.

“You really don’t feel like it is going to hit close to home until all of a sudden you look out your back door, and all of a sudden you see a tornado coming towards you,” said Dillon Reeder, manager at Gladiator Roofing and Restoration.

Reeder talked through the exact moments when he realized a tornado was headed directly toward his home in Johnson County.

He said he was holding his baby and asked his wife to move their grill because it had been thrown into their home in a previous storm.

“She was moving the grill, and we heard our neighbor scream turn around and looked, and at that point, the tornado had touched down in our community,” said Reeder.

Even with minor damage to their home, Reeder and his wife decided to go out and help others in need across town.

“I signed on this house a year ago, and tomorrow is my birthday, and this makes sense,” said homeowner Adam Stoner.

Reeder pulled up to Stoner’s home. He and his wife had to dive for cover when the tornado busted open the doors of their home.

“Everyone one is safe, and it’s just stuff,” said Stoner.

Even standing among the damage, Stoner is able to find humor in the devastation.

“We are going to paint this house black. It’s a funeral today, so the house will be turning black,” joked Stoner.

But, he does have a warning for Hoosiers.

“Please be aware and take it seriously. Not how we did it. Have precautions because it’s a movie, man. It comes out of nowhere. Then all of our neighbors are in distress, and it’s rough,” said Stoner.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone but residents to avoid the area.