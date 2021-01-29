Johnson & Johnson says vaccine is effective against COVID-19

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a scientist in Janssen laboratory in Leiden, The Netherlands. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – Johnson & Johnson said their single dose vaccine is effective at keeping people out of the hospital and dying from the illness.

The company plans to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in early February and expects to have product available to ship immediately following authorization. The safety and efficacy data are based on more than 43,000 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 trial results shows the vaccine was 66 percent effective overall and 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease.

The level of protection varied across different regions. U.S. data showed 72 percent efficacy. In South Africa, where a highly contagious variant is the predominant strain, efficacy fell to 57 percent.

“In the study including the South African isolate, there were essentially no hospitalizations or deaths in vaccine group whereas in the placebo group there were,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “So this really tells us that we have now a value-added additional vaccine candidate.”

Those results could be significant for the U.S. The first cases of the South African variant were reported in South Carolina this week. The CDC says they were identified in different parts of the state and the people do not have any travel history.

More than 25 states as of January 27 have confirmed more than 370 cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant. Minnesota confirmed the nation’s first case of COVID-19 caused by a variant strain known as Brazil P.1 variant.

“This is a wakeup call to all of us that we will be dealing, as the virus uses its devices to evade pressure, particularly immunological pressure, that we will continue to see the evolution of mutants,” said Dr. Fauci.

A central Indiana company, Aria Diagnostics, now has a test that can detect new variants of COVID-19. The same test can identify whether you are positive for the COVID-19 strain most prevalent in the United States right now or any variants. The test can not tell a person which variant they have tested positive for.

The company began offering this kind of test a couple weeks ago.

“We just completed those validation studies last week. We have been detecting the variants for the last three weeks,” said Vipin Adhlakha, president of Aria Diagnostics.

As more than half of states report cases of variants, health officials are stressing the importance of vaccinating Americans as quickly as possible.

“Viruses can not mutate if they do not replicate,” said Dr. Fauci.