Johnson Memorial Health doctor answers questions about women’s health

Johnson Memorial Health in Franklin is answering viewers’ questions about women’s health!

Dr. Emily Cline is a gynecologist at the hospital and is the director of the HER program, a resource for women to address urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse.

Dr. Cline offered advice about breast cancer screenings, endometriosis, COVID vaccines for people planning families or currently pregnant, plus bleeding between menstrual cycles.

“More people than we realize have endometriosis,” said Dr. Cline. “Commonly, it presents with pelvic pain or pain with periods.”

Watch her interview to hear her advice for women who have questions on whether they have endometriosis.

