FRANKLIN, Ind. — For the fifth consecutive day, hospital staff at Johnson Memorial Health have not had a single COVID-19 patient.

“Honestly, it’s just been a big sigh of relief,” said Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health.

Dr. Dunkle said his staff were caring for just one positive COVID patient for several days and that patient was thankfully discharged home on Thursday, March 17.

“It’s kind of just a big mental relief to know that ‘Hey, the institution’s COVID free for the first time in as long as I can remember’,” said Dr. Dunkle.

Officials at Johnson Memorial Hospital said their all-time high for COVID-19 patients was just over one month ago — when roughly 22 patients were admitted in early February. Now, they said there is an overall feeling of optimism throughout the organization.

“We’ve seen staff who worked longer hours than they used to, have had to deal with a lot of death, and a lot of other things over the last several months that having a little bit of hope I think is good for everybody,” said Dr. Dunkle.

Meanwhile, other hospitals in Central Indiana are also seeing a major decline in admissions.

Staff at Eskenazi Health are still waiting for the day they, too, can reach zero COVID-19 patients. Right now, there are about five patients in their care.

“It’s been kind of nice because we now can get back to the bread and butter of what we do best which is emergency care,” said Tyler Stepsis, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health.

Having worked in Eskenazi’s emergency department during the height of the omicron surge, Stepsis said there were often times when the E.R. felt like a COVID unit.

“Test positivity rate was somewhere in the 80% range in the emergency department. So four out of every five tests were positive for COVID,” said Stepsis. “And so it’s one of those things where, after a while, you think why am I still testing because no matter what this person probably has COVID.”

Both healthcare workers said they are thankful the virus seems to be at bay for now, but they warned that there is no telling when tides will take a turn.

“We’re gonna see an increase. The question is: how much and how quickly will we see that increase? Because we’re seeing it in the United Kingdom. We’re seeing it in some European countries now,” said Stepsis.

“There’s that optimism that hopefully we’ve turned that final corner. We don’t know for sure. Obviously we’re watching what’s going on in China and in Europe, and hoping that we don’t have another surge here but we’re gonna enjoy the moment right now,” said Dunkle.

IU Health currently has 88 COVID-19 patients system wide. Our AHC (downtown locations) have 55 COVID-19 patients. We have not had a single day yet where we’ve reached 0. Sophie Maccagnone

Indiana University Health As of March 20 (our last reported data), we had 14 COVID inpatients in our hospitals throughout our Network. Kris Kirschner

Community Health As of today, Franciscan Health Indianapolis has three confirmed COVID-19 inpatients. Franciscan Health Mooresville does not have any COVID cases. We continue to see patients admitted daily, but the numbers have dwindled significantly over the last several weeks. Understandably, this is encouraging news.

At the peak of the omicron variant last January, we did have 100 patients at our Indianapolis hospital. The fewest number we’ve had since the start of the pandemic was two inpatients on June 20, 2021, before the delta variant began to spawn a surge at hospitals both locally and nationally. Joe Stuteville

