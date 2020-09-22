Join virtual Making Strides to fight breast cancer, fund research

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Cancer Society is asking for your help this fall raising funds for breast cancer patients and research.

Making Strides of Indianapolis will be a virtual event this year, rather than the traditional downtown walk, but ACS says the need for donations is even greater.

The number of mammograms performed has dropped 87% amid COVID-19, and research funding has been cut in half.

The virtual event will be Saturday, Oct. 17 — the same day the traditional event would have taken place. Participants are encouraged to put on their pink that day and walk in their local neighborhoods or parks, maintaining a safe social distance.

Visit the Making Strides of Indianapolis event page to register for the virtual walk, become a team leader or make a donation to ACS.

Funds raised support breast cancer research, the 24/7 helpline and assistance to breast cancer patients, financial or otherwise.

In addition to the walk, ACS is coordinating awareness campaigns throughout October in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Pink Week” from Oct. 12-18 includes daily opportunities to engage with supporters on social media, plus fundraising opportunities and challenges. Starting Monday, each day will have a theme with a corresponding hashtag:

#Mission Monday: Hear ACS and partners explain how they help breast cancer patients and their families

Hear ACS and partners explain how they help breast cancer patients and their families #TacoaboutitTuesday: Eat at local Mexican restaurants offering dine-to-donate deals

Eat at local Mexican restaurants offering dine-to-donate deals #WarriorWednesday: Share photos, inspiration and survivor or caregiver stories

Share photos, inspiration and survivor or caregiver stories #ThrowbackThursday: Listen to throwback music via an online Spotify party and free playlist download for Making Strides participant

Listen to throwback music via an online Spotify party and free playlist download for Making Strides participant #FUNdraisingFriday: Get involved in a fundraising challenge for the chance to win prizes

Get involved in a fundraising challenge for the chance to win prizes #IndyMakingStrides2020: Share photos and videos of your Saturday, Oct. 17 walk and watch live videos from ACS on walkers throughout the city

Details for Pink Week are still being finalized. Check back with us here at fox59.com/makingstrides for updates and additional information.