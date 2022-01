The Jordan Hospitality Group is the new owner of Donatos Pizza franchises in the Indianapolis area. The move makes them the largest franchise partner for Donatos Pizza, as well as the largest African-American group to be represented in a national brand.

We talk to JHG CEO Ron Jordan about why Donatos is such a big part of his family’s life.

He also shares some of the new offerings you can find within the JHG-owned Donatos in the area.