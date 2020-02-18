Jury finds man guilty in 2018 murder of Anderson toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind.-- A man was convicted Tuesday in connection with the 2018 death of a 23-month-old Anderson girl.

Ryan Ramirez was found guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. His sentence will be determined in court Wednesday morning. He faces up to life in prison without parole.

The Madison County coroner says the baby, Paisley Hudson, died on July 28, 2018 from multiple blunt force injuries and two liver lacerations that caused bleeding in her stomach. According to the coroner, Paisley had a skull fracture and too many bruises to count.

Court documents say Ramirez looked after Paisley and another child while Hudson worked Friday night. Ramirez reportedly told police they all went to pick Hudson up from work and he later put Paisley to sleep face down on her pack-n-play.

Documents state Hudson found her daughter "cold and lifeless" around 5 or 6 a.m. Saturday. She then tried to revive the child by putting her in the tub with hot water and doing CPR. According to police, she did not call 911.

The coroner says Kayla Hudson, the toddler’s mother, drove her to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. Paisley was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. The other child was also found to have bruising throughout his body, a broken wrist and cigarette burns on his ankles, according to court documents.

In March of 2019, the mother pleaded guilty to neglect charges. She was sentenced to 40 years in jail. She appealed her sentence, but the appeal was denied by the Court of Appeals of Indiana.

Kayla Hudson said during a jail interview she could have done more to protect her daughter.

