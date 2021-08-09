Jury: Gas City woman should serve life in prison for stepdaughter’s murder

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The Gas City woman convicted in the strangulation killing of her 10-year-old stepdaughter will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A jury on Monday found that Amanda Carmack should serve life without parole in the murder of young Skylea Carmack, whose body was found in the family’s backyard shed in September 2019.

Carmack will be formally sentenced by a judge Sept. 15.

Amanda Carmack decided not to comment when asked if she agreed with the jury’s decision. Here is a video of her coming out of the courthouse after learning her fate. pic.twitter.com/nOoHC3CZKm — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) August 9, 2021

Skylea was reported missing in late August 2019. Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s East South D Street home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.

Pictured are, from left, 10-year-old Skylea Carmack and her stepmother, Amanda Carmack.

Last week, a jury convicted Carmack in the killing.

When asked in court why she killed her stepdaughter, Carmack said: “things happen.”