‘Just bare with us for a few more weeks,’ doctors continue to urge safety precautions ahead of Christmas gatherings

INDIANAPOLIS – The countdown until Christmas now stands at just seven days. However, despite promising news of a vaccine, local doctors say it is not time to let our guards down.

“I want people to have hope, but also realize we’re not at that goal line yet,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network. “We still need to be very careful, still need to take the precautions.”

On Friday, Dr. Yeleti said the state has not seen the large “second wave” health professionals once predicted.

“The good news is I think a lot of people have been trying to follow [safety guidelines],” said Dr. Yeleti. “Now, all that being said, Christmas Eve is an even bigger holiday than Thanksgiving. So, I am a little nervous about the couple weeks after Christmas.”

Dr. Yeleti said most Hoosiers are dealing with “pandemic fatigue” at this point in the pandemic, but it is critical to continue safety precautions into the Christmas holiday.

“If you just bear with us for a few more weeks there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Yeleti. “And you can know that you’ll have a great summer and more importantly a great Christmas next year.”

If you are planning a holiday gathering next week, Dr. Yeleti recommends holding gatherings outdoors whenever possible.

“If there’s a way to bundle up or if you have an outdoor fireplace or something else… outdoors is always better than indoors,” said Dr. Yeleti.

He said if you must gather indoors, it is important to open windows to increase ventilation.

“If you want to gather inside, try to minimize how much you take your mask off,” Dr. Yeleti said. “While we love having meals together, sometimes it can simply be we just sit together and talk and then have our meal somewhere else.”

Lastly, Dr. Yeleti recommends keeping gatherings as small and close-knit as possible. Still, he said any “bubble” could have its breaks.

“No matter how tight you want to keep the bubble, there’s going to be breaks in that bubble because so many people have it now,” said Dr. Yeleti. “There’s a lot of people that have it as we speak today, and they don’t even know they have it. So, bubbles are okay, but be cautious that’s not the end all.”