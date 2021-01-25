Juvenile arrested following mass murder of 6 people in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police say a juvenile suspect was arrested in the deaths of 6 people following a mass shooting in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Originally, police were called out to the nearby 3300 block of E. 36th Street around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken in critical condition to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police said during the press conference that he is expected to survive.

Following further investigation into the juvenile’s shooting, police were dispatched to the Adams Street location where they discovered multiple people shot inside a home.

The victims have been identified as: 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder.”

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, the name and photo are not being released at this time. That may change if the suspect is waived to adult court.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

Police do not suspect any additional suspects are at large.