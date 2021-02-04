Juvenile arrested, second suspect still at large following Carmel pursuit

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police arrested one juvenile after a pursuit Thursday and another suspect remains at large.

The incident happened Feb. 3 just after 2:30 p.m. Carmel police were called to a business break-in alarm at the Sprint/T-Mobile store at 890 E. 116th St.

Officers arrived and saw a suspicious person looking into the windows of Pinnacle Firearms. A suspect ran to a nearby parked car and fled the scene.

The pursuit ended in the area of E. 116th St. and Eden Estates Dr. when the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

One suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody and police say they discovered a handgun in the suspect’s possession. The other suspect was not located despite help from drones and a K9.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Reference CPD case number 2021-7235 when submitting information. Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could result in a cash reward.