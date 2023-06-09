INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near east side Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis police responded to the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street around 1:55 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

IMPD said the victim is in critical condition and is being treated at Riley Hospital. The shooting is being investigated as possibly accidental or self-inflicted, according to IMPD. No information about the victim’s age or circumstances that led to the shooting has been confirmed.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.