INDIANAPOLIS – A male juvenile is in stable condition after a shooting on Indy’s north side early Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of East 40th Street and Ruckle Street just after 12:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers located the victim, who was later transported to the hospital after a good samaritan helped stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

Police say drugs and narcotics were located on the juvenile, which fell out of his pocket on the way to the hospital.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time, but did say there was a possible witness that saw the shooting.