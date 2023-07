GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Marion Saturday.

Marion Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Brownlee Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately available, including the victim’s condition or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact MPD at 765-662-9981/