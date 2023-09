INDIANAPOLIS — A young girl was shot on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report indicates officers responded to 2831 Mingo Court on a report of a person shot at approximately 1:03 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who had been struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

In a media notification sent at 2:03 p.m., police reported that the juvenile was awake and breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.