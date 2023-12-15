LAWRENCE, Ind. — A juvenile in Lawrence suffered a gunshot wound on Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department responded to the area East 56th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road on a report of a person shot at approximately 2:53 p.m. Per an LPD spokesperson, the individual they found at the scene had a gunshot injury near their wrist

The wound is preliminarily believed to be non-life-threatening, according to LPD. Police later determined the individual with a gunshot wound was a 5-year-old.

Police reported that the juvenile was being transported to the hospital by their caretaker when investigators found them. The child’s caretaker told LPD the incident occurred in the area of 11636 Glenn Abbey Ln.

