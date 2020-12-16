Juvenile suspect in Wayne County homicide arrested after chase, crash in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Police arrested a juvenile murder suspect from Indiana after a chase ended in a crash in Ohio.

The murder happened Tuesday night. According to Indiana State Police, Centerville police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 102 S. 1st Street in Centerville, where they found a man dead.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name but said they were investigating a fatal shooting. Our sister station WCMH reported that the suspect is a juvenile.

Law enforcement officials in Columbus, Ohio, said Wayne County authorities alerted them that the murder suspect may be traveling in Ohio overnight.

The Ohio State Patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description provided to them around midnight; the vehicle didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit.

The car ended up at a quarry on Dublin Road and Roberts Road in the Columbus area and crashed into a ditch, bringing an end to the pursuit.

The juvenile suspect was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.