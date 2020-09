LAWRENCE, Ind. – A 17-year-old was in critical condition following a shooting in Lawrence, police said.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to North Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike around 12:30 a.m. for a shots fired call.

Police located a victim who’d been shot. Investigators initially described the victim as a “juvenile boy.”

The teen was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. The shooting remains under investigation.