INDIANAPOLIS — A local cinema raised thousands of dollars to aid the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russia. The push came from one of their Ukranian-born cinema members.

“I felt all this guilt because my parents were lucky enough to immigrate to America,” tells Zina Kumok, “When Russia invaded Ukraine, I was just instantly horrified and surprised. I felt like I had to do something.”

Kumok immigrated to the United States when she was little. She reached out to the Kan-Kan Cinema to ask them to raise money for Ukraine by showing a documentary called Maidan. The film is about the 2014 protests in Ukraine that saw more than 100 protestors killed during clashes with police.

“The 2014 revolution in Ukraine was really about the Ukrainain people standing up against the Putin-allied president. We want to live in a country with free speech, and to be able to protest,” tells Kumok, “There were these students, and they were peaceful protesting. They got beat up. Then the protest went from being really small to being huge. I think some estimates say there were 800,000 people who came out.”

The cinema showed the documentary with the proceeds going to a Ukranian non-profit called Razom. They are delivering medical and tactical supplies to Ukraine. They are also helping people escape.

“I honestly did not expect the response that we got in the full force. We originally put the screenings in theater one, which is a 50 seat theater, and we started seeing tickets roll in,” explains Daniel Jacobson, Programming Director for Kan-Kan Cinema, “We only had tickets up one week, and by the weekend, we were like we better move this into the big house, our 150 seat theater. By Monday, we were almost sold out in both houses. It just goes to show that even if Hoosiers don’t have a direct connection to Ukraine, they wanted to help out.”

Jacobson says the documentary is still available for rent through certain video on demand services. You can also donate to Razom here.