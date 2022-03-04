OLATHE, Kan. — Police are on scene at Olathe East High School Friday morning after a shooting was reported.

A large police presence is on scene at the high school and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Olathe Police Department say a school resource officer and a male school administrator were shot and injured and it occurred in the Office Area at about 10:30 a.m.

The 18-year-old male student suspect was shot and injured and is in custody and there is not active threat.

The officer and administrator are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

Yeldell said the SRO office is the one that called in the shooting and disarmed the suspect.

Yeldell said they have not received reports of any students injured other than the suspect.

ATF special agents are on scene assisting in the investigation.

