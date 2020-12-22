Kat Von D buys home in small southeastern Indiana town

A Hollywood celebrity is planting new roots in the Hoosier state.

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D says she is relocating her family from Los Angeles, California to Vevay, Indiana.

She shared a photo on social media of a home she purchased in the small town about 100 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Von D said the move was due to the political climate in California.

A social media post said in part, “With all that’s been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach…we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play.”

The former LA Ink star said she hopes to retire in Vevay.

But in the meantime, Von D also said she is not selling her home or tattoo shop in Los Angeles.