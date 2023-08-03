MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Kegan Kline, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child exploitation, may try to appeal his 40-year sentence.

A court order filed by Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy P. Spahr confirmed that it approved Kline’s request to have a public defender be appointed to represent him in a potential appeal.

Kline was sentenced on July 27 to 43 years in prison with three years suspended. He was also given 1,429 days of jail credit as part of his sentencing.

A formal notice of appeal has not been filed yet by Kline or his attorney.

Kline previously pleaded guilty to 25 counts of exploitation, child solicitation, identity theft, obstruction of justice and possession of child pornography after multiple court delays.