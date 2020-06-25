Kentucky Derby plans to have spectators at Churchill Downs when it runs September 5

A view of the twin spires and empty grandstand from the first turn at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2nd, was postponed to September 5, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Spectators will be in the stands at Churchill Downs when the Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to a release by Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Kentucky Derby Week will be September 1-5 with the Oaks on Friday, September 4 and the Derby on Saturday, September 5.

The race was originally scheduled for May, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks will not be required, but the release said guests will be “consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue.”