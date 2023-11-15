COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Kentucky man was arrested after a pipe bomb was located inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Columbus.

Columbus police officers responded to the 700 block of 13th Street around noon in regards to a possible explosive device located in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be a pipe bomb inside the car and contacted the CPD Bomb Squad for assistance.

Officers later arrested Jorden L. Perry, 32, of Whitley City, Kentucky, and was arrested on a charge of possession of a destructive device.

Officers blocked off the 1300 block of Sycamore Street and Pearl Street while members of the Bomb Squad assessed the explosive device. A member of the CPD Bomb Squad later removed the device from the vehicle, and the explosive device was escorted by public safety personnel to an off-site location, where it was safely detonated.