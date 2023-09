INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are looking to snap a nine-game winless streak on opening day when they host Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.

The franchise last won in week one in 2013 when Andrew Luck led the team to a 21-17 win over the then Oakland Raiders.

IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson gives the keys to the game as the Colts look to upset last year’s AFC South champion, Jaguars.