INDIANAPOLIS – A familiar face will be patrolling the opposing sidelines when the Colts visit the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Reich coached the Colts for four-plus seasons compiling a record of 40-33-1 and leading the team to two playoff appearances before landing in Carolina.

IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel A. Erickson joins Blue Zone’s Chris Hagan in studio to give the keys to the Colts beating their former head coach.