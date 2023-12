INDIANAPOLIS – Another December game, another game with major playoff implications.

The Colts head into Sunday’s matchup with Las Vegas holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, but the Texans, Bengals and Steelers are right behind them with the same 8-7 record. The Raiders even have faint playoff hopes after beating the Chiefs on Christmas.

IndyStar insider Joel A. Erickson gives his keys to the Colts getting their ninth win of the season this afternoon.