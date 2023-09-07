KFC is coming in hot—and spicy—for football season.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is launching Hot & Spicy Wings on Sept. 10. The wings are “spicy marinated and double hand-breaded in KFC’s signature Extra Crispy breading.” Customers can get 8 for $4.99.

The wings will be around for a limited time only.

KFC said its spicy flavor is a hit in worldwide markets and is now bringing it to the U.S. And while the wings feature a nice kick, the chain said the flavor isn’t too “intense,” balancing “heat with delicious taste.”

KFC launched a new ad featuring Hall of Fame NFL player and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The company is also partnering with Amazon Prime and Twitch for “special content” featuring Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and sports journalist Taylor Rooks. It’ll roll out during the Sept. 14 NFL broadcast on Prime Video..

Chicken fans can get free delivery from KFC via orders placed on KFC.com and the KFC app on Thursdays as part of the chain’s “Kentucky Fried Chicken Night” promotion. The offer is available at participating locations and does not include orders placed on third-party delivery apps.