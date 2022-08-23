WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some Kia and Hyundai owners should make sure to park outside after the companies discovered that one of their accessories is causing a fire hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the warning applies to owners of select Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles. An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. This may result in a vehicle fire while driving or parked and the vehicle turned off.

So far, no fires, crashes or injuries related to the recall have been confirmed in the United States.

In the Hyundai safety recall report, the company noted that around 40,480 tow hitch accessory wiring harness assemblies were included with an accessory tow hitch or sold as a service part. The Kia report shows around 36,417 vehicles may be involved in the recall and were equipped with a 4-pin tow hitch harness accessory.

Along with the warning, the NHTSA issued a stop sale of affected unsold vehicles at dealers and vehicle processing centers.

Hyundai has an interim repair, where they will inspect the module and remove the fuse, as necessary. Kia does not have an interim repair available as of the time of this report.

After the companies develop their recall repairs, they will notify owners of vehicles potentially equipped with an affected trailer hitch wiring harness by mail with instructions.

Vehicle owners can visit the NHTSA recall website to see if their vehicle is involved in the recall.