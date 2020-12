Kia has recalled 295,000 vehicles for possible engine fire risks.

The carmaker says the recall includes many models including the 2012 and 2013 Sorento, Forte models from 2012 to 2015 and Optima hybrids from 2011 to 2013.

The automaker says fires in the engine compartment can happen while driving.

Kia dealers will make engine inspections, tests, repairs and issue replacements as necessary.