Midwest Food Bank Kind Harvest fundraiser returns with events at Lucas Estate in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Midwest Food Bank’s Kind Harvest fundraiser returns this year with a new location and smaller-capacity events throughout the month of September.

In 2019, the event was a single-night, 500-person dinner at Monument Circle in downtown Indy. Then, like most events, it went virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kind Harvest 2019 event on Monument Circle in Indianapolis

This year, Kind Harvest dinners will take place every Thursday evening in September at the Lucas Estate in Carmel at 1143 W. 116th St. Todd Shidler, corporate executive chef for Lucas Catering, will prepare and present the outdoor, five-course meals.

Seats are $150 per person, and each event is limited to 54 people. Tickets can be purchased on the Kind Harvest event website.

Lucas Estate in Carmel, site of 2021 Kind Harvest events to benefit Midwest Food Bank

Dinners begin at 6 p.m., and attire is described as “cocktail casual.”

All proceeds benefit Midwest Food Bank’s Indiana division, which provides food to more than 300 nonprofit agencies in 70 counties across the state, including food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and churches. In 2021, Midwest expects to distribute $50 million worth of food and relief.

Midwest Food Bank warehouse and distribution center in Indianapolis

Hunger is a pervasive problem in Indiana, with one in seven Hoosiers believed to be food insecure, but the pandemic greatly increased demand for food.

For those who cannot attend the Kind Harvest events, donations in any amount are accepted. A $1 donation covers the cost of about 10 meals for people in need.