Kings Island announces July 2 opening date, says guests will be required to make reservations and wear masks

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island plans to reopen on July 2.

Like Cedar Point, it will open first to Season Passholders before ticketed customers are allowed inside:

Park open to Season Passholders: July 2 – 11

Park open to Season Passholders and Daily Ticketholders: beginning Sunday, July 12

“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” said Mike Koontz, general manager of Kings Island. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

Kings Island will have a new online reservation system; guests will have to have a reservation to help the park manage its capacity.

Guests will also have to complete a pre-visit health screening 24 hours before their visit. Before entering the park, they will undergo a touchless temperature screening. Employees will also have their temperatures checked.

All guests, associates and vendors will be required to wear masks or facial coverings. Visitors will also find social distancing markers around the park, including ride queue lines.

Other changes include enhanced cleaning of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas; limited contact between workers and guests; and additional hand sanitizer stations.

