Kokomo community remembers 16-year-old killed in car crash

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo community held a vigil for a teenager killed in a crash over the weekend.

16-year-old Johnathon McKoon died when he was ejected from a car during a crash early Sunday on State Road 22.

The teenager was a junior at Taylor High School. The school held a vigil for him on Sunday evening on the football field. McKoon was on the football and wrestling teams.

“This community is really tight. We look at this more as a family than a school,” said Taylor principal Steve Dishon. “Jonathon was a big part of our family. So tonight what you see is the impact he made on so many people and they wanted to come out and help the family grieve through this.”

In a Facebook post, the school said McKoon was a great student, teammate, friend, son and brother.