Kokomo Fire Department pulls body from home after overnight fire

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Fire Department pulled a body out of home on Wednesday after an overnight fire.

The fire department was notified of a house fire at home on County Road 50 East, south of State Road 26 and east of State Road 931, a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police called the fire in after arriving at the home to investigate a burglar alarm call.

“It was a big fire,” neighbor Don Hornstein said. “Biggest one I think I’ve ever seen.”

Crew worked through the night to put out the blaze. Fire officials say the fire was so strong it caused the roof to collapse.

“Being a two-story house with a basement I mean the flames were literally as tall as the trees,” neighbor Jim Lambert said.

Lambert was heading to work late Tuesday night when he saw the emergency lights down his street.

“I’ve never seen so much emergency equipment at one place,” Lambert said. “Especially a small little County road like this.”

Firefighters spent the day sifting through what was left of the home looking for the body.

Several neighbors and people who identified themselves as family tell us the woman who lived at the home was set to catch a flight for the holidays early Wednesday morning.

It’s unknown if she made that flight or if she was home at the time of the fire.

The Howard County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and an autopsy will be performed.

The Kokomo Fire Department said the cause of the fire at this point is undetermined.