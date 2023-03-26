KOKOMO, Ind. — Two people have been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a stolen handgun.

Kokomo Police Department officers executed a search warrant in the 800 block of South Plate Street on March 21.

Officers found illicit drugs and a handgun that was reported as stolen to the KPD in February.

Cheveron Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependant and possession of stolen property/theft.

Monick Smith was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependant and possession of stolen property/theft.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by downloading Kokomo PD’s mobile app on IOS or Google Play stores.