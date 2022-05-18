KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after an investigation into a fight outside the Carver Community Center.

The Kokomo Police Department said the fight happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. on May 7. Officers responded to the community center located at 1030 N Purdum Street on a report of a shooting.

Witnesses told police a fight started inside on the gym floor, where someone was knocked out. The people involved ran outside after the fight started. Once outside, witnesses told police multiple shots were fired.

Detectives were called in to help with the case. No one appears to have been injured as a result of the shooting, and no property damage was reported at the time.

An investigation into the incident identified 33-year-old Lavonski Elliot as a suspect. He was arrested on May 12, and a search warrant was executed at his residence where police say they found firearms, ammunition, and drugs including marijuana and cocaine. Elliot was charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of marijuana.

Police continue to investigate the case. The department believes the original fight was captured on several cell phones from eyewitnesses, but no one has come forward to help identify the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF Task Force Officer Lt. Richard Benzinger at (765) 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. They can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.