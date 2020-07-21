Kokomo man arrested after he allegedly left baby, toddler inside hot car while he shopped

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a man accused of leaving a baby and a toddler inside a hot car while he shopped inside a sporting goods store.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 3700 block of South Reed Road around 2:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check and possible child neglect.

A witness was outside a vehicle in the parking lot and told police there were two children left unattended inside the car.

Police found a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old inside the car unattended. The baby was crying.

Police say the father, 25-year-old Michael Beyelia, left the children inside the car while he shopped. The children were left inside the car for 15 to 20 minutes.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check the children. Child Protection Services was contacted. The children are safe.

Beyelia was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and transported to the Howard Criminal Justice Center.