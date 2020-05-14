Kokomo native, Netflix filmmaker helps black businesses during COVID-19

A Kokomo native, who just earned success as a Netflix filmmaker, is partnering with a local businesswoman to keep cash coming in.

It’s part of Renae Bluitt’s nationwide effort to help black women-owned businesses struggling through this pandemic. FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé found out how the creator is uplifting a business community that may be overlooked.

At the start of February, business was good for Bluitt!

“In 2015, I decided I was ready to give myself a new challenge, professionally, creatively,” Bluitt said.

“She Did That.”/

Renae Bluitt/Netflix

4 years after that decision, Bluitt watched her dreams streamed globally on Netflix.

It features Luvvie Ajayi, a New York Times best-selling author; Lisa Price, the founder of the haircare line Carol’s Daughter valued at $27 million in 2014; Melissa Butler, the founder of The Lip Bar; and Tonya Rapley, the founder, My Fab Finance.

Bluitt’s first documentary on black businesswomen dropped; weeks later so would business revenues.

“I always say that black women we’ve come into this entrepreneurial space kind of coming into it in a deficit in so many ways because of the funding gap, but I always say that we do an incredible job of turning water into wine,” the executive producer remarked.

When the coronavirus hit, Bluitt realized black female entrepreneurs may be hit hardest.

Author and Indianapolis life coach, Marlena Banks is one of them.

“I did see a sharp decline in my one-on-one coaching sales,” Banks said.

Banks just launched her at-home business.

In 2019, black women, like Banks, owned 50 percent of all women-owned businesses, according to the State of Women-Owned Businesses report.

But the Small Business Administration (SBA) reports women and minorities are denied more often for loans to start those businesses and pay higher interest rates, despite good credit or credit that’s comparable to white applicants.

“So those loans that — I am a one-woman show, so I haven’t even had time to do my research and seek after those loans. I still have (applying for the loan) on the list, but being in the middle of a launch, it’s just been difficult,” she explained.

She’s talking about Paycheck Protection (PPP) loans.

Even if she applies, statistics show she’s more likely to be denied for the federal aid.

For the first round of PPP loans, the Center for Responsible Lending found 90 percent of businesses owned by minorities have been, or would likely be, denied.

“We’re navigating these uncharted waters alone,” Bluitt said. “A lot of us– because we’re solopreneurs, (are) unable to be eligible for a lot of the funding that’s available so this guide– this survival guide (can) give women exposure during a time when they need it.”

Banks is featured in Bluitt’s nationwide guide, which highlights more than 40 products by black businesswomen from face masks to wines to nail kits.

“The day she posted it, I saw an uptick in book sales,” Banks exclaimed!

And so while the Indy author gets a crash course for staying in the black, she’s also seeing how community support can keep her out of the red.

“Don’t shrink back– now you are needed more than ever,” advised Banks to other black businesswomen. “Your offerings are still needed.”

Bluitt is considering expanding her list with more Hoosier women.

You can find Bluitt’s guide here. You can find Bank’s book here.