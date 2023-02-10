KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation.

Chad Rouse

Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.

“Chad Rouse was murdered in his home 16 years ago and since that day in 2006, Kokomo Police Department investigators have followed up on numerous tips and leads, but this case remains open,” officials said in a release.

Police remind the public that if you know something, say something.

There are several ways you can submit a tip:

Call Captain Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278

Call Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017

Kokomo PD mobile app

Text TIPKPD (followed by space then your tip) to 847411

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-TIPS (8477)

Rouse would have turned 37 on February 8, 2023.