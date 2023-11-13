KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police arrested a man who possessed more than a pound of methamphetamine last week.

Photo courtesy of the Kokomo Police Department.

According to a KPD press release, Bernard Brock of Logansport had approximately one pound and two ounces of methamphetamine and a “small amount of marijuana” in his vehicle.

KPD’s K-9 division initiated the traffic stop with Brock. Police reported that a K-9 officer detected marijuana odor as he approached the vehicle.

Police later learned that Brock had never obtained a driver’s license. He is preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams and possession of marijuana and methamphetamine

Ty Williams of Logansport was also arrested during in connection to the incident, according to KPD. Williams and Brock face the same preliminary charges.

Dealing methamphetamines over 28 grams — the most severe charge Brock and Williams face — is a Level 2 Felony in Indiana. The maximum penalty for a Level 2 Felony is a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Williams and Brock both appeared in court on Monday. Their jury trials are now scheduled for Jan. 30.

KPD is still investigating the incident. Those with information related to the case are encouraged to call Sgt. Chad VanCamp at (765) 456-7204 or (765) 456-7017.

Anonymous tips can be made via KPD’s app or by texting TIPKPD to 847411.