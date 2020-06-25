Kokomo police investigate after man found shot several times at apartment complex

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Garden Square Apartments around 1:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting in progress.

Officers found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground in the “F-Row.” Police say he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Medics transported him to Community Howard Hospital, and then he was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

He is in stable condition.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who observed several vehicles involved in the shooting. The vehicles were described as a gold SUV and a red four-door car.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.