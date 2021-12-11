Kokomo police investigating early morning fatal crash

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:19 a.m., Saturday morning, Kokomo PD conducted a traffic stop in the downtown area of Mulberry and Washington.

Police lost the the driver on the east side, kept searching, then terminated the pursuit. About two to five minutes later, they received a call there was a crash on the west side near Jefferson and Berkley.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one being the chase suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Bolingbrook, IL.

It’s believed that he was traveling westbound when he crossed the intersection and struck a truck driven by a 35-year-old male Kokomo resident.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment as well as one other passenger in the suspect vehicle.

A 24-year-old female from Kokomo was pronounced dead at the scene who was also a passenger in the suspect vehicle.

A fourth passenger in the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

It is believed that impaired driving played a role in this crash.

Kokomo PD says no arrests have been made at this time however charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7293 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update with more information as we receive it.