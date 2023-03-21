KOKOMO, Ind. — More than a month after a woman went missing, police are asking people for help finding her.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Rainbow Circle to investigate the disappearance of 25-year-old Kelsie Thompson. Thompson has not been seen since around 11 a.m. on February 17.

Thompson is a white woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has short, dark hair and tattoos on both arms. She also has a tattoo of a red heart on her right thigh.

After following up on leads, police were unable to locate Thompson. They believe she may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

