Kokomo police make arrest in murder investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a man in connection with a murder investigation Friday.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of North Purdum Street just after 5 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the street with several apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Dennis Vincent.

An investigation led officers to Logansport, where they arrested 26-year-old William Mealer. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

The case remains active as of the time of this report. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.