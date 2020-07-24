Kokomo police officers getting raises, department working to recruit more minorities

KOKOMO- Police agencies around the United States have reported struggles with recruiting new officers. The Kokomo Police Department is no exception.

“If somebody is not applying to be a Kokomo police officer or a police officer in any other area because of the negativity then they’re missing out on the positivity that’s going to happen,” Kokomo FOP President Jeramie Dodd said.

The department is on a mission to recruit more people specifically, minorities. Currently, the department only has 3 Black officers, according to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore

This week the Kokomo Board of Public Works met and approved a new 3-year contract that includes a 16% salary raise for officers. The starting salary for a first-class patrolman will be a little over $59,000 a year. The current wage is a little over $51,000

“We moved to what’s called a 2-tier system. The first year you make less, around 15% less than a patrolman. The second year we moved to 10% and third year you’re at full pay,” Dodd said.

Now, because state law allows any department to hire from a 50-mile radius from city limits, the raise will greatly help with recruiting against other departments. The new salary rate will start at the beginning of 2021 and they’re currently accepting applications.

We researched the starting salaries for other law enforcement agencies around central Indiana.

The Tipton Police Department tells FOX59 News their Probationary Officer salary is $44,233 a year and First-Class Patrolman (after one year of employment) is $44,878 a year.

The Bloomington Police Department tells FOX59 News Probationary Officers start out making $48,578 a year. After the first year of employment, officers are promoted to the rank of Officer First Class and the salary increases to $55,405 a year.

According to the Indianapolis website, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers start a first-year patrolman (recruit) at $51,000 a year. The second-year patrolman (probationary) base salary is $59,000 a year. Third-year patrolman base salary is $70,139 a year.

According to Carmel’s website, the entry level starting salary is $63,405 a year. According to Fisher’s website, the entry level starting salary is $54,291 a year.

Kokomo police officers weren’t the only ones to benefit from these contract negotiations. Kokomo firefighters will also be given slightly higher salaries.

The professional firefighters of the Kokomo Fire Local 396 fought more to reinstate health insurance for retired officers. President Andy Eshelman said it was a top priority because research shows firefighters have a higher chance of getting cancer and heart disease, so they need benefits with they retire.

“You got a lot of guys that are 50 years plus and still aren’t looking to retire yet, so with having retiree insurance coming out of this it gives them a little bit more cushion to deal with what they come out of the service with,” Kokomo Fire Local 396 President Andy Eshelman said.